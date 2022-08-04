Former Black Fern Melodie Robinson is competing to support injured rugby players. Photo / TVNZ

Five more faces competing on this year's season of Celebrity Treasure Island have been revealed.

From a radio host to an Olympian to a rugby legend, they'll join the rest of the contestants on the beach to battle it out for $100,000 for their charity of choice.

First up is Black Ferns icon Melodie Robinson. Currently the general manager of sports and events at TVNZ, Robinson says she's going on the show to get out of her comfort zone and raise awareness for women's sport. Her charity of choice is Rugby Foundation, which supports injured rugby players. She's a team player and wants a woman to take out the title - it doesn't have to be her, she says.

Cassie Roma reckons she'll be camp mum. Photo / TVNZ

Businesswoman extraordinaire Cassie Roma appeared on The Apprentice Aotearoa last year. She reckons she'll be the camp mum looking after all the contestants, but she'll also be able to get down to business when she needs to. Roma is competing for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Dylan Schmidt bounced his way to a bronze medal in trampolining at last year's Olympics. Photo / TVNZ

Dylan Schmidt was the first Kiwi athlete to compete in trampolining at the Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal in last year's Tokyo Games. As a professional athlete, Schmidt could be one to beat - and with his dad's cowboy hat packed in his suitcase, he's determined to look the part on the island. He's playing to support the Special Olympics because "sport is for everyone".

Dancer and TikTok star Elvis Lopeti wants to bring the good vibes to the camp. Photo / TVNZ

TikTok star Elvis Lopeti danced his way around the world with Parris Goebel's Royal Family Dance Crew, gathering a huge social media following. He wants to bring the positive energy to the Treasure Island camp and says fellow dancer and best mate Lance Savali may have given him a few tips after competing on the show last year. Lopeti's chosen charity is Sisters United Trust, supporting young women in high school to build up their confidence.

ZM's Cam Mansel is competing to raise funds for Music Helps. Photo / TVNZ

Radio host Cam Mansel doesn't like camping - but the ZM host is prepared, having packed his face masks for the trip - "you've gotta hydrate the visage!" He reckons his biggest competition is comedian Guy Montgomery, and wants to challenge himself by going on the show. Mansel is supporting Music Helps, to give the events sector a boost after a difficult few years.

