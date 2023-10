Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello was best known for fronting shows on Food Network. Photo / Getty Images

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello was best known for fronting shows on Food Network. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Chiarello has died after suffering a serious allergic reaction.

The 61-year-old celebrity chef was best known for fronting shows like Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello for 10 seasons on Food Network, but died on Friday, October 6, after suffering an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, his family have confirmed in a statement released through his Gruppo Chiarello company.

The statement reads: “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

The former NapaStyle host is survived by his daughters, Margaux, Felicia, and Giana — who he has with ex-wife Eileen Gordon — and son Aidna.

Chef Michael Chiarello pictured at a 2017 food and wine festival in California. Photo / Getty Images

The statement continued: “As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savour life’s flavours.”

According to the family, arrangements will remain private, and in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that mourners make donations to Meals on Wheels, ensuring his “commitment to culinary excellence and sustainability” will continue.

The famed TV chef could be seen on programmes by Fine Living and Cooking Channel over the course of his career and even made guest appearances on shows like Today and The View.

Chiarello also owned a winery in California and published seven culinary titles since starting his career in the early 1980s.

In 1985, he was named Chef of the Year by Food and Wine Magazine and began appearing on screen in 2001 with Season by Season for PBS.