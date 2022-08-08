Olivia Newton-John reflects on her remarkable career and shares some of her proudest achievements. Video / 60 Minutes Australia / AP

Olivia Newton-John's Grease co-star, John Travolta, has led the tributes to the iconic singer and actress, amid news of her tragic death.

Newton-John died, aged 73, at her ranch in California following a long battle with breast cancer.

The Aussie star shot to worldwide fame in 1978 following her starring role as Sandy in the movie Grease.

Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, shared a series of photos with her mother in the wake of her death.

Three days ago she also shared a photo with her mum, calling the Aussie star her "best friend".

Lattanzi said her mother was her 'best friend'. Photo / Instagram @chloelattanziofficial

Travolta, who played Sandy's love interest Danny in the film also issued a heartfelt tribute to Newton-John on his Instagram, referencing their time together on the Grease set.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he wrote, alongside a young photo of the actress.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

John Travolta has lead the tributes to his former co-star and longtime friend, Olivia Newton-John. Photo / AP

Meanwhile the outspoken talk show host Piers Morgan issued his own heartfelt tribute on his Twitter account, "So sad to hear the fabulously gutsy, warm & talented Olivia Newton-John has died."

Adding, "At an auction of her Grease memorabilia in LA three years ago, she told me her favourite song from the movie was Hopelessly Devoted To You. Great song, great film, great lady. RIP."

And fellow icon Barbra Streisand wrote on Instagram, "Too young to leave this world. May she RIP".

US actor and television host, Mario Lopez, also shared a photo of him and Newton-John to his Instagram.

"Today we lost an inspiring icon of the film and music industry, fly high Olivia Newton-John," he wrote.

Bravo host Andy Cohen also took to Instagram to honour Newton-John.

He posted a video with the caption, "Hopelessly Devoted to YOU, Olivia Newton-John. Rest In Peace, Queen. Thank you for the music."

The Academy has also paid tribute to the star by posting a photo of Newton-John and Travolta at the 1978 Academy Awards.

They wrote, "Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta at the 50th Academy Awards (April 3, 1978).

"A few months later, they took the world by storm as Sandy and Danny in 'Grease' - which went on to become the highest grossing film of 1978, proving that Grease is (and forever will be) the word."

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta at the 50th Academy Awards (April 3, 1978).



Award winning actress Viola Davis took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the iconic actress, "Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories. "

Star Trek actor, George Takei, took to Twitter to share his tribute to Newton-John, praising her as a "great, iconic artist".

"I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth," he wrote.

Former Australian politician, Joe Hockey, shared a photo of him and Newton-John to Twitter, saying he was "just devastated" by the news of her death.

"I've lost a mate and the world has lost an angel. RIP," he wrote.

News of the British-born star's death was confirmed by her husband, John Easterling, in a post to social media saying that Newton-John was a "symbol of triumphs and hope".

Easterling said Newton-John "passed away peacefully" early on Monday morning US time surrounded by family and friends.

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John appearing on the set of Grease. Photo / AP

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer," his statement read.

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund."

