Catty cast fights lead to Sex and the City remake without Samantha

Sources claim that while on set in Morroco filming SATC2 Kim Cattrall stayed completely seperate to Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon. Photo /supplied

The HBO revival of 'Sex and the City' is due to enter production in late spring, but with one very notable difference. The new series, titled 'And Just Like That' and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, will not feature one of the four main characters.

Samantha Jones, who was played by Kim Cattral in the original series and the two SATC films, will not be part of the new story.

The exclusion of Cattrall, and Samantha, has refuelled rumours that there is some serious animosity within the cast. For years fans and journalists have discussed tensions among the oh-so-close on-screen quartet, with substantial evidence of particularly hostile dynamic between Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, and Cattrall.

One fan claimed Samantha won't return because Sarah didn't like Kim but she denied a feud.

She replied back: "No, I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X (sic)"

And another follower admitted she would miss Kim and her character, which Sarah agreed.

She replied: "We will too, we loved her so."

The real-life rift is not limited to Parker and Cattral, with less obvious snubs by other cast members speaking volumes. Two years ago, Kristin Davis, 55, who plays Charlotte, posted a nostalgic photo on Instagram from the 2004 Emmy Awards. The snap shows herself, Parker and Cynthia Nixon (who plays Miranda) smiling next to two Emmy statuettes – won by Parker and Nixon for their performances. Missing from the photo was Cattrall.

"Super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight," Davis' captioned the Instagram post. "We are all so incredibly lucky to get to do what we do!"

"No one talked to Kim except for when [Parker] won her award and kissed her," a source said of the 2004 Emmy award evening. "That kiss was staged."

Kim first publicly spoke of her feud with Sarah Jessica three years ago, when she insisted she wasn't "friends" with any of her 'Sex and the City' co-stars, including Kristin and Cynthia.

"We've never been friends," she told Piers Morgan in the 2017 interview. "We've been colleagues, and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be, because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

While close friends on screen, there has been a history of exlusion of Cattrall by the other three Sex and the City stars, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo / supplied

Page Six also reported in 2017 that a third film was on the brink of being made before Cattrall scuttled it.

"People were expecting to go to work," a source said. "It's true. They were supposed to start shooting [on Tuesday]. Kim was negotiating and was asking for things the studio wouldn't go for, so they pulled the plug."

Cattrall denies this, but tweeted at the time, "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film … & that was back in 2016."

Kim later blasted Sarah Jessica for reaching out to her following the death of her brother Chris Cattrall, who died in February 2018.

"My Mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'" Cattrall wrote in the Instagram caption. "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already.) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

The animosity dates back much further than a few years however. The Post's Cindy Adams reported in 2009 that, during the filming of "Sex and the City 2" in Morocco, there was no friendly socialising off-screen over the two months of filming. They even stayed in separate luxury hotels.