Britney Spears has claimed a Catholic church refused to let her have her wedding there. Photo / Getty Images

A Los Angeles Catholic Church has called out Britney Spears for claiming they wouldn't let her get married there.

The pop star earlier took to Instagram to post a snap from inside St Monica Church, writing, "This is where I originally wanted to get married during Covid. I wanted to go every Sunday. Then two years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be Catholic and go through [a] test! Isn't church supposed to be open to all?"

The post appears to have been deleted.

But a spokesperson for the church has told TMZ that according to their records, Spears never visited the church or asked to have her wedding there - while admitting that at least one spouse in a wedding has to be Catholic to get married there.

The spokesperson said the photo Spears posted seems to be taken from a livestream, not a photo she took herself.

The singer's wedding took place at her $7 million Los Angeles mansion and was attended by the likes of Paris Hilton, Madonna and Selena Gomez.

However, none of her close family were invited. Her father Jamie, mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn were all absent.

On the day, her wedding was dramatically crashed by an unexpected guest.

Taking to Instagram, Jason Allen Alexander - the singer's first husband - filmed the moment he crashed the couple's special day.

Alexander turned on his Instagram livestream, which showed him approaching on-site security at the wedding and explaining who he was. He could be heard saying Spears "invited him" and that she was his "first and only wife" before admitting he was there to crash the event.

The video then showed a physical altercation before Alexander's phone suddenly froze.

TMZ later reported Spears' ex-husband successfully made it into the singer's property, where he continued to livestream before being restrained by security once more.