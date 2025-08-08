Carlos Ulberg will meet No 3-ranked light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event at UFC London on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

UFC challenger Carlos Ulberg might aspire to the light heavyweight title, but his sporting ambitions were not always in mixed martial arts.

The Kiwi fighter, who is set to headline the upcoming Fight Night in Perth, once had dreams of NRL stardom.

Ulberg told The Australian Associated Press he initially planned to play rugby professionally until a sporting scrap changed everything.

At 22, he played for the Ōtāhuhu Leopards, made the Counties Manukau development squad, and the Warriors coaches had expressed interest in his play.

But after the Fox Memorial Cup game broke out in a brawl, Ulberg’s future was destabilised in an instant.