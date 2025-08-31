Heming Willis wrote in her latest Instagram post: “One month out from taking The Unexpected Journey on the road and I’m so excited to share with you the dates and places I’ll be.

“What I’m most looking forward to is being in a room with other caregivers.

“That was one of the many reasons I wrote this book, to build deeper connection with those walking this path alongside me and my family.

“I hope to see you there and I can’t wait to connect in person. [Blue heart emoji.]

Heming Willis hit back at trolls, by saying she is being “judged quickly and unfairly” for the way she has been caring for Willis.

She recently said it was the “hardest decision” to have him moved to a separate home where he now lives with a fulltime care team.

Heming Willis is bringing up their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, and said on Instagram: “Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

She added: “Too often, caregivers are judged quickly and unfairly by those who haven’t lived this journey or stood on the front lines of it.

“Sharing openly may invite opinions, but more importantly, it creates connection and validation for those actually navigating the realities of caregiving every day.”

Her book on caregiving is coming out on September 9, and she says in a synopsis of the tome: “Caring for yourself while caring for someone else is one of the hardest, most heartbreaking challenges you’ll ever face. It’s easy to lose your sense of self.

“Through my own experience and insights from leading experts, I want to help care partners feel less alone, better prepared, and empowered to navigate this journey with strength and support. When you care for yourself first, you’re better able to care for your person.

“This isn’t just about surviving – it’s about finding connection, resilience, and even moments of joy along the way. You don’t have to do this alone.”