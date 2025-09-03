Cardi B leaving court in Alhambra, California, after being found not liable in a civil lawsuit brought against her. Photo / Getty Images

Cardi B leaving court in Alhambra, California, after being found not liable in a civil lawsuit brought against her. Photo / Getty Images

Cardi B has been cleared by a jury in California of assault and battery charges.

The WAP hitmaker, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was found not liable in the civil lawsuit brought against her by security guard Emani Ellis, who took action in 2020 over an alleged incident two years prior.

After the verdict was read out in court on Tuesday, Cardi thanked her lawyers, fans, the jurors and “everybody at home supporting me”.

During a press conference after the verdict was read out, she said: “This time around I’m going to be nice. The next person to try and do a frivolous lawsuit against me I’m going to countersuit and I’m going to make you pay because this is not okay.”

The 32-year-old rapper again stressed her innocence.