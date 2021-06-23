Cara Delevingne reveals bizarre secret X-rated detail in her house

Cara Delevingne shows off a very strange hidden detail in her LA mansion. Video / Architectural Digest

Model and actress Cara Delevingne has taken Architectural Digest for a tour of her "fantastical" Los Angeles mansion – complete with poker room, ball pit and secret vagina tunnel.

Delevingne, 28, describes the home as an "adult playhouse", thanking architect Nicolò Bini for making all of her "mad, crazy ideas" happen.

Such as the vagina tunnel. Standing in her living room, Delevingne opens up a panel in the wall, revealing a giant, anatomically correct secret pink tunnel – which she then crawls inside:

Enter if you dare ... Photo / You Tube

"I come in here to think, I come in here to create, I come in here to feel inspired in the vagina tunnel," Delevingne tells the camera, crowning gently. "I'm going to show you where this lovely labia leads – see you there!"

From there, the camera races through several rooms before finding Delevingne emerging from the other end of the tunnel, out of a pink washing machine, "rebirthed and cleansed".

I think this is technically a home birth. Photo / You Tube

It certainly fits with the overall theme of the home, which is: A LOT. Another whole room of the house is a dedicated ball pit:

Nourish your unspeakably wealthy inner child. Photo / You Tube

"If you can, everyone needs to have a ball pit in the near vicinity," says millionaire Delevingne, explaining that they're "really great for stress".

Thanks for the hot tip, Cara! I'll clear some room in my one-bedroom apartment right away.

Some other highlights of the house tour:

A royal blue staircase embellished with several giant leopards. "This carpet is my favourite because you're, like, following the tiger up the stairs," says Delevingne, who obviously should've studied the cheat sheet from her architect more closely before they started filming.

Cara loves her tiger (not actually tiger) staircase. Photo / You Tube

A see-through piano, which she reveals she likes to play naked – Cara, we get it, you're zany!

For when you need to tickle the ivories. Photo / You Tube

One room in the house is decorated as a "shrine to David Bowie" – unfortunately it's a bathroom, which seems an inglorious tribute. David Dunny?

Hoping that's not Bowie's actual head. Photo / You Tube

We enter Delevingne's bedroom, complete with a bed big enough to comfortably sleep six (no judgement), a bedside piano, and a giant bouquet of "vagina flowers" (these just look like roses to me – come on Cara, not everything can be vagina-themed).

Bed bigger than some studio apartments. Photo / You Tube

Cara describes the theme of her bedroom as "Alice in Wonderland … Mad Hatter's Tea Party. There's jungle theme, there's Beverly Hills Hotel, there's an Old English style in here but very obviously typically LA. There's still jungle, but it's still mad." Mmm, sounds calming.

Opening yet another hidden door, Cara says "experiential escape rooms" were a big influence on the house. Again, super relaxing.

Moving upstairs, we see an enormous wall of shelves featuring dozens of different flamboyant hats.

Just gunning for the lead in a 4 Non Blondes biopic. Photo / You Tube

"In my job, I have to wear a lot of different hats," Cara explains. She's speaking metaphorically, you see.

"So anyone who comes upstairs, you have to get a different hat." Wait, scratch that – I don't think it's a metaphor.

Watch all 14 glorious, ridiculous minutes of Cara Delevingne's house tour below: