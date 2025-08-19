Two American influencers were given a shock as a car came crashing into the restaurant where they were eating. Photo / X / @NinaUnrated

Two American social media influencers didn’t get the dining experience they expected when a car crashed into the restaurant where they were eating.

The footage captures the pair taking a bite of some sliders before the impact forces the glass to shatter and the window to buckle, sending large shards across the pair as they try to get to safety.

The table and the several plates of food on it were forced back by the impact of the vehicle, with plates falling to the floor as the table flew back.

The influencers, Nina Santiago (known online as NinaUnrated) and Patrick Blackwood, appeared visibly rattled in the footage while staff, seen in the background, also appear dazed.