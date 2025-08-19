The pair were filming an online eating series at a Houston, Texas, restaurant on the weekend when the sports utility vehicle (SUV) struck the window.
Santiago shared multiple pictures of gashes she received on her wrist and face, and injuries Blackwood received on his face, chest and arm.
Santiago said she was “beyond grateful” to be alive after the incident.
“It hit us directly, me on his left, him on my right, as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived,” she continued in the Instagram post.
The restaurant, Cuvee Culinary Creations, said it was glad everyone involved in the incident was safe and described the incident as a “crazy weekend”.
“Nothing is going to keep us from serving great food and service to our community,” the Instagram story said.
Many commenters on Santiago‘s Instagram post wished the duo well, but some expressed scepticism after seeing the video, News.com.au reported.
Multiple people questioned the authenticity of the clip, as some suggested it was staged.