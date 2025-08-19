Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Car crashes into restaurant injuring influencers as they film video

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Two American influencers were given a shock as a car came crashing into the restaurant where they were eating. Photo / X / @NinaUnrated

Two American influencers were given a shock as a car came crashing into the restaurant where they were eating. Photo / X / @NinaUnrated

Two American social media influencers didn’t get the dining experience they expected when a car crashed into the restaurant where they were eating.

The footage captures the pair taking a bite of some sliders before the impact forces the glass to shatter and the window to buckle, sending large

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save