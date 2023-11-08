Christmas has come early - and so have this year’s festive film favourites to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

There’s a few easy tells when the Christmas cheer starts to spread. Elf and How The Grinch Stole Christmas start trending on our go-to streaming services. Arguments over whether Die Hard is a Christmas film start to erupt around the office. And festive fanatics slowly work their impressions of Bill Nighy in Love Actually into their Christmas-themed conversations.

Yes, it really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas, particularly on our screens.

But who could have predicted that this yuletide would not only bring the festive cheer, but also the return of a certain comedy treasure in the most hotly anticipated Christmas flick of the year?

Eddie Murphy is coming to screens this holiday season in his latest festive flick, Candy Cane Lane.

The Shrek alum stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest, until things go terribly pear-shaped.

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Nick Carver, Genneya Walton as Joy Carver, Madison Thomas as Holly Carver, Tracee Ellis Ross as Carol Carver, and Eddie Murphy as Chris Carver star in Candy Cane Lane. Photo / Claudette Barius Amazon Content Services.

After Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning the contest, she casts a magic spell on him that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town.

At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone.

Candy Cane Lane premieres globally on Prime Video on December 1, 2023.