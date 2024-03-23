Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome second child together

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed a second child together.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed a second child together.

The 51-year-old actress and the 45-year-old musician took to Instagram to announce their happy news in a joint post.

They wrote: “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”

Cameron and Benji - who married in January 2015 - welcomed daughter Raddix in 2019.

The actress previously gushed about what a great dad Benji is.

Speaking to chat show host Jimmy Fallon, she said: “He’s like, Benj at home, being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there [on stage] and he’s like, ‘Yeah, all right, pyro! Pfft’.

“Yeah, he makes up — he has, honestly, I’m like, ‘Why don’t we just...you need to do a kids’ album,’ because he has the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words. And it’s the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It’s so...it kills me.”

Cameron and Benji met after they were introduced by Nicole Richie at a party. Nicole is married to Benji’s twin brother Joel Madden.