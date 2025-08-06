The theme continued in the following images: one showing sections of Hope’s placenta cut up into small chunks and placed inside a food dehydrator, and the last shot showing the placenta in its new form, ground as a powder and placed inside capsules to be ingested. Some new mothers do this for the supposed health benefits post-partum.

The birth announcement took a sharp turn with this photo. Photo / Instagram

For those playing at home, the birth announcement featured two photos of Harris’ new son and three photos of his wife’s placenta – a wild ratio.

The surprise U-turn left many reeling – including those on other social media platforms, where several tweets along the theme of “Whatever you do, do NOT check Calvin Harris’ latest Instagram post” have gone viral.

Mixed in among the many messages of congratulations under Harris’ post were comments from those not feeling the placenta-heavy announcement.

Placenta in pill form. Photo / Instagram

“Swiping: ‘Oh wow!…. That’s amazing…. Congratula…. WHAT THE F**K!?’” one commenter quipped.

“So are we pretending to just ignore that lady’s guts at the end?” another asked.

“Didn’t expect to see a full on placenta pic whilst eating my lunch today,” read another complaint.

“Congrats on the baby but the placenta pics are TMI,” wrote another fan, while another agreed that the “first two pics would’ve been enough.” But others disagreed, praising Harris for normalising the reality of giving birth.

“love to see the placenta!! amazing we grow a whole new organ to provide life! good job not wasting it either, that’s some goddess magic right there,” wrote singer Becky Hill.

“Congratulations! Thank you for normalising home birth (and placentas!) with these beautiful pictures. What a dream,” another person wrote.

Another asked “why and how are this many of you this shocked over a placenta? You all shared a womb with one, relax.”

Micah is Harris and Hope’s first child. Harris wed the 35-year-old radio presenter in 2023, a year after they got engaged.