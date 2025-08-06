Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Calvin Harris’ graphic birth announcement with placenta pic shocks

By Nick Bond
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Calvin Harris with his son Micah. Photo / Instagram

Calvin Harris with his son Micah. Photo / Instagram

WARNING: Graphic images.

Superstar DJ and dance music producer Calvin Harris has welcomed his first child with his wife, Vick Hope – but his announcement of the happy news has left many on social media shocked.

Scottish-born Harris – real name Adam Wiles – made the announcement on Instagram yesterday,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save