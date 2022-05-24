Freshly-engaged couple Vick Hope and Calvin Harris attend the Chelsea Flower Show in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Calvin Harris has asked his girlfriend Vick Hope to marry him after just a few months of dating.

Friends of the superstar DJ revealed how Harris brought Hope to his farm on the White Isle of Ibiza, where he popped the question under his favourite tree.

"Vick said yes immediately, she is madly in love with Calvin and could not be any happier," one of his friends told the Sun.

The proposal occurred two weeks ago and came after just five months of dating.

The couple is now planning an extravagant wedding at Harris's farm Terra Masia.

The secret whirlwind romance began in January, got serious in April and now in May, Harris has taken the relationship to the next level.

Rumours of the relationship have swirled ever since Hope was spotted wearing the ring at the BAFTAs ceremony. The radio host and DJ attempted to throw off the romance rumours by walking apart from one another, but were later spotted cosying up.

Hope also works as a co-host for BBC's Radio 1, and according to an industry insider, has been wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger for weeks, which nobody noticed. However, the insider went on to say that all of Hope's colleagues were in on the "open secret".

A second source close to the couple has said Harris slowly won over Hope with secret visits to his lavish White Isle estate.

"It was all very romantic and he really laid out the red carpet," they said.

"Calvin has found the one in Vick."

Harris's list of famous exes include Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.

He had split from supermodel girlfriend Aarika Wolfe earlier in 2022 after a four-year relationship.

Hope is currently the Drivetime DJ on BBC Radio 1, and is believed to have been single since 2018 after splitting from boyfriend Tom Rosenthal.