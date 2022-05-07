Voyager 2021 media awards
Premium
Entertainment

Elisabeth Moss, a DNA disaster and Clark Olofsson: Top TV picks for the week

6 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Watch, listen and be inspired by Calum Henderson's definitive list of what's hot right now and from the vault.

Shining Girls. Photo / Supplied
Shining Girls (Apple TV+)

It's a little bit Zodiac, it's a little bit Memento, it's extremely

