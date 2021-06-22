'Calm steady government': Lorde sings praises of NZ's Covid-19 response on US talk show

Lorde chats to Stephen Colbert ahead of album launch. Video / The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Lorde has sung the praises of the Government's Covid-19 response while on America's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying "we're lucky."

Reflecting on New Zealand's Covid response, she told host Stephen Colbert "New Zealand felt like the place to be."

Colbert asked the singer whether she thought "Kiwis felt superior to the rest of the world" with the country's Covid response.

Lorde said she won't forgive Stephen Colbert for pranking her back in 2019. Photo / Facebook

"We're lucky to have a calm steady government," Lorde said, and her statement was met with laughs from the live audience.

"You kinda felt like a kid you just needed someone to say it's gonna be OK, this is what we are gonna do and I really left that at home."

The Kiwi singer was interviewed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her upcoming album Solar Power.

Speaking about her new album, Colbert explained he was unable to display the album art, which he would normally do because of legal restrictions.

The album's cover shows a bikini-clad Lorde jumping in the air.

"Ordinarily now I'd hold up a picture of the album, but CBS' standards and practices will not let me hold up the album, because ironically for an album called Solar Power, there's a photo on it of, well, where the sun don't shine," joked Colbert.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert, Lorde spoke highly of New Zealand's Covid-19 response. Photo / Facebook

The Late Show host asked: "What was the inspiration for that?"

Lorde teased Colbert for making a dad joke and explained she had collaborated with a friend, Ophelia Mikkelson Jones, on the shoot.

"My friend just took it. It was just me jumping over a friend on a beach. For those who don't know, it is my butt, kind of from below, and I'm in a bikini, so it's a little hardcore but it was so joyful to me.

"It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral and sexy."

She also revealed she would be performing in New York's Ed Sullivan Theater alongside some "friends" to show Americans "what solar power is all about".

Reminiscing about his time in Aotearoa back in 2019, Colbert joked about a prank he pulled on Lorde while in Jacinda Ardern's backyard.

Colbert jokingly asked a shocked Lorde if she would like some peanut brittle, which turned out to be a fake snake inside the container.

"I just clearly did not want that peanut brittle - I was like 'um okayyyy'," Lorde said.

Lorde recently released the New Zealand tour dates for her tour of the country in February and March next year, which includes dates in Auckland, Christchurch, Lower Hutt, Upper Moutere, Havelock North, and New Plymouth.

Solar Power is made up of sixteen tracks and will be released on August 20.