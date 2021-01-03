Calls to ban 'Grease' over claims of sexism, racism and homophobia

The 1970s musical hit Grease has come under fire after it was screened by the BBC on Boxing Day, causing many to re-evaluate the hit romantic comedy.

Forty-two years after its cinema release, the cult classic does not appear to be ageing well, with critics calling it 'misogynistic', 'rapey' and encouraging 'slut-shaming'.

Brits who watched the film were outraged, with some even calling for Grease to be removed from screens altogether.

So turns out #Grease is actually pretty rapey.



Also no one wants to watch Grease with me anymore. — Samantha Johnson (@Phoenix_Magic_X) December 26, 2020

Ahhh man. Just watching #Grease one of my favourite films and it’s so of its time. Misogynistic, sexist and a bit rapey. — Dr Kelly 🔶 🕷 (@KellyQuilt) December 26, 2020

Grease is on. It really has a terrible message doesn't it? — Zoë Paramour (@ZoeParamour) December 26, 2020

Grease is super rapey — Wolfie v21 (@ross11ross) December 21, 2020

First released in 1978 and starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, Grease tells the story of young lovers Danny and Sandy indulging in a summer romance in 1958.

Leather-clad Danny is the classic bad boy who spent a wild and romantic night with wholesome and studious Sandy. Their character differences are what encourages Sandy to embark on a mission to become increasingly raunchy and bold to win the man of her dreams. It's not something that is sitting well with viewers today.

Commenters have called out the film's "misogyny". Photo / Supplied

One of the most problematic references came from the Summer Nights song, with the lyric, "Did she put up a fight?" The lyric comes when Danny relays his journey on seducing Sandy to his mates.

I wish my girl Sandy would have recognised Danny Zuko was trash and she didn’t need to change for anyone. She deserved better and didn’t realise her own worth. Don’t change yourself for a man who spends more time putting wax in his hair than educating himself pic.twitter.com/bYVsODVXyB — Georgia Coan (@georgia_coan) June 5, 2019

Many went on to call the entire plot sexist, racist and homophobic.

#Grease



This is far too sexist and overly white and should be banned from the screen, it is after all nearly 2021. — Henry Webb (@ireton1955) December 26, 2020

My fair lady

West side Story

Chicago

The little mermaid

Grease

The king and I

Princess and the frog

Stormy weather https://t.co/PYqkYn9NFX — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) November 21, 2020

Another point of contention came in the form of character Rizzo, who was "slut-shamed" for having unprotected sex. She even got her own song about it.

Also, why was rizzo slut shamed so much? pic.twitter.com/Dzwyp30mW7 — Georgia Coan (@georgia_coan) June 5, 2019

But it didn't end there. Several parts of the movie were thrown under the microscope, one involving a 'pervert' friend of Danny's called Putzie. In one scene, Putzie hides under the floor to look up the skirts of two female students at Rydell High School.

Then there's radio announcer Vince Fontaine, who makes a homophobic comment at the Rydell High dance.

He announced to dancers that there were no same-sex couples.

All couples must be boy/girl? Well Grease, shove your homophobia up your jacksy — 🏳️‍🌈⭐Simon⭐🏳️‍🌈 (@TheSimonC90) December 26, 2020

Some have said the classic film has not aged well. Photo / Supplied

However, just as many people leapt to defend the hit movie, many claiming it was the perfect film to be broadcast on Boxing Day.

Grease is such a great film. BBC One now — Nick Graham (@tynenick) December 26, 2020

It's not the first time Grease has been considered controversial; in October 2020, the lead actress had to defend the musical amid #MeToo movement claims.

Newton-John said: "It's a movie and a fun story and I've never taken it too seriously".