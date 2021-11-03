Caitlyn Jenner's brutal swipe at ex-wife Kris Jenner on Big Brother VIP

Caitlyn Jenner made a subtle jab against her former wife Kris on the reality show. Photo / AP

OPINION:

With Meghan Markle's weird half-brother running out of insults about his famous sister, it was only a matter of time before Caitlyn Jenner started dragging ex-wife Kris Jenner on Channel 7's hot new show Celebrity Trash Talk.

When it comes to Australia's Big Brother VIP, we're not here for the physical challenges. Nor are we interested in watching that ex-Survivor contestant crapping on about strategies and blindsiding people. We just want the tabloid revelations.

Honestly, producers could've made their job so much easier by just sitting the celebrities down, pointing a camera at them and yelling, "Say something mean about other famous people you vaguely know!"

Most of the contestants in the mansion have gone sour on Meghan Markle's weird half-brother Thomas. Partly because he's bitter, but mostly because he just keeps telling the same stale gossip over and over. We want new information!

Caitlyn's particularly fed up with it.

"To be honest with you, after what he said about Meghan Markle, it just creates so much tension in the house," she sighs to us in the Diary Room. "I've always had pretty good instincts with judging people …" she bursts into a chuckle, " … maybe not (with) ex-wives, but … that's a whole other story."

Well, well, Ms Jenner. You shady dame. Is that a sneaky jab at Kris?

Looks like mean ol' Thomas Markle Jr has been rubbing off on you.

… Ew. Gross. No. I regret that sentence.

Later, Caitlyn decides to make up for the swipe by offering some more thoughtful reflections about the world's most famous momager, who she split with in 2013 when she was still known as Bruce.

The former couple supposedly remained friends after announcing their split in October 2013. Photo / Getty Images

"We blended eight kids together, that was not easy," she says, recalling how they got married after just five months of dating and stayed together for 23 years.

Kruges is always looking out for us. She knows we're gossip monsters and she stops at nothing to keep us fed. When she Zoom calls in for the elimination ceremony, she sets up Thomas Markle Jr with this doozy: "You've been thrown into the spotlight because of your sister Meghan Markle. Is it nice to have people finally just get to know you?"

"Yeah, absolutely, that's definitely a big part of it," he sighs. "Because I know everybody here will walk away knowing, like, [I'm] not the scumbag who was in the papers. Generally, I'm a really nice guy and very caring and very giving."

We're sure Meghan wholeheartedly agrees.