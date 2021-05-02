Caitlyn Jenner opposes trans girls competing in girls' sporting events

Former Olympian Jenner is running for governor of California and shared her controversial stance on transgender athletes. Photo / AP

Caitlyn Jenner thinks transgender athletes who were born male should not be allowed to compete in girls' sports teams.

The former Olympian - who came out as transgender in 2015 - recently announced she was running to become the next governor of California, and has now revealed her views on transgender athletes.

Jenner, 71, told TMZ: "This is a question of fairness. That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair, and we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

During the impromptu interview, Jenner - who won gold at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal - was subsequently asked whether a ban would be "de-legitimising" to a trans person's identity.

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

But rather than answering the question directly, she simply replied: "Have a good day."

Jenner subsequently addressed the issue on her Twitter account in a bid to clarify her stance.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I didn't expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I'm clear about where I stand.

"It's an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls' sports in our schools."

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently gave his view on Jenner's decision to run to become the governor of California.

The Hollywood star - who served as the governor between 2003 and 2011 - urged the reality star to outline a "clear vision" for the state.

He said: "The key thing about all of this is, it doesn't matter if it's Caitlyn or it's anyone else. Do you have a clear vision where you want to go? What are the kind of changes you want to make, and why are you qualified to become governor?

"That's what you have to convince the people."