Cindy Morgan and Bill Murray nestled behind a tree in a scene from the 1980 film Caddyshack. Photo / Getty Images

Cindy Morgan has died at the age of 69 due to natural causes.

TMZ reported today the actress, who was most well-known for her role as a blonde bombshell in the cult classic film Caddyshack in the 1980s, died on December 30, 2023.

A representative for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her death to Fox News, telling the news outlet Morgan’s roommate was the one who found her.

The roommate reportedly called police to the pair’s Lake Worth Beach home after she arrived home from a holiday, knocked on Morgan’s door and received no response.

Once police arrived, they entered the room and found the actress dead. They not suspect any foul play, TMZ reported.

Morgan first shot to fame in the 1980s after starring alongside Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Chevy Chase in the hit comedy Caddyshack. She starred as Lacey Underall - the country club owner’s niece who quickly earns the attention of the male characters in the film.

Elsewhere in her career, Morgan starred in Tron alongside Jeff Bridges, playing the dual roles of Dr. Lora Baines and computer program Yori.

She studied at Northern Illinois University, earning a degree in communications, the New York Post reported, and went on to read the news at a local TV station in Rockford.

Before her screen debut in Caddyshack, the actress worked as a DJ at a radio station in Los Angeles and later appeared on multiple TV shows including The Love Boat, Bring ‘Em Back Alive, The Fall Guy, The Larry Sanders Show, Under Suspicion and more.

With a total of 37 acting credits, her most recent role was in 2022, a voice role in an indie film.