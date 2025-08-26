Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis gives update on actor’s health condition, says his brain is ‘failing him’

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis. Photo / Instagram

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis. Photo / Instagram

Bruce Willis’ brain is “failing him”.

The American actor, 70, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 and his wife Emma Heming Willis has revealed that the star is declining cognitively, even though he continues to be in “great health overall”.

In a preview clip from the forthcoming televised interview

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save