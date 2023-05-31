Video captures the singer falling on stage while performing in Amsterdam on Saturday but quickly recovering after stumbling on a set of stairs. Video / Nietbarkie9 via TikTok

One thing about Bruce Springsteen? He’s tougher than the rest.

The 73-year-old left fans concerned earlier this week when he took a tumble on stage while performing in Amsterdam.

During the performance of his hit song Ghosts, a fan captured the moment the star stumbled on the stage stairs causing the crowd to gasp. Still holding his guitar, the star rolled over and lay on his back while his band and stage crew came to help.

Thankfully the star wasn’t hurt and laughed off the fall before getting to his feet and telling applauding fans, “goodnight everybody”.

Sharing the moment on Twitter, one fan wrote, “thank goodness nothing happened to Bruce Springsteen when he fell on stage last night,” while another wrote “I’m glad he’s ok! I like the Brucester!!”

A third joked “he fell because the jeans are still too tight!”

Bruce Springsteen concerned fans after taking a tumble on stage. Photo / Getty Images

Springsteen is currently on tour around Europe with the E Street Band with shows scheduled in France, Italy, Germany, Zurich, Birmingham, Oslo, London, Vienna and Munich.

It comes after the singer shocked fans when a photo with a fan went viral last year.

Posing with a female fan, the rocker was almost unrecognisable as he ditched his tight jeans and tee for a cosy sweater and dark pair of glasses and many couldn’t help but point out he looked like a famous actor.

Taking to Twitter to comment on the photo, one person wrote “In case you still refuse to feel old – Bruce Springsteen now looks like Woody Allen”, while another commented “Bruce Springsteen has morphed into Woody Allen.”

The photo was reportedly taken in Brussels, Belgium, where singer was visiting his 30-year-old Olympian daughter, Jessica Springsteen, who was participating in a showjumping competition.