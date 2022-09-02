This photo of Bruce Springsteen, 72, has gone viral on social media. Photo / Twitter

Is it Woody Allen? Is it Martin Scorsese? No, it's Bruce Springsteen.

A photo of the veteran US rocker, 72, has gone viral on social media.

The Born in the USA singer could be seen posing for a selfie with a female fan in the photo, in which he could be seen cutting a rather different figure in a sweater and glasses.

In case you still refuse to feel old - Bruce Springsteen now looks like Woody Allen. pic.twitter.com/zDt6lHv9Dj — Mike Rosenkrantz (@MikeRos59) August 31, 2022

Bruce Springsteen has morphed into Woody Allen pic.twitter.com/zf2FLFn20E — Richie Wilson (@TheRichieWilson) September 1, 2022

The photo of Bruce Springsteen looking like Woody Allen is the craziest thing I've seen on Twitter since the dress. pic.twitter.com/memWUT21mC — TedInJest (@TedInJest) September 1, 2022

The photo was reportedly taken last week in Brussels, Belgium, where "The Boss" is visiting his 30-year-old Olympian daughter, Jessica Springsteen, who is participating in a showjumping competition.

The Dancing in the Dark hitmaker, who has released 20 studio albums across his decades-long career, is gearing up to embark on an international tour with the E Street Band in 2023.

He'll kick off in the US in February before taking the tour to Europe in late April.

Paul McCartney, from left, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury Festival in June. Photo / AP

It comes amid Springsteen's major payday recently, with "America's Dad" reportedly selling his music rights to Sony for US$500 million ($822m) late last year.

According to The New York Times and US entertainment outlet Billboard, the sale consisted of Springsteen's music catalogue as well as his entire body of work as a songwriter.

Springsteen has been with Sony's Columbia Records for his entire 50-year career, selling more than 150 million records.