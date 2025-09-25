Brooklyn Beckham ignores negative comments, focusing on support from his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham. Photo / Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham ignores the “rubbish” people say about him.

The 26-year-old chef – who is believed to be estranged from famous parents David and Victoria Beckham – insisted he “never” worries about gossip and praised wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham for being supportive.

Speaking at the Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Match in New York on Wednesday, he told Daily Mail online: “There’s always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.

“Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It’s good fun.”

Although Inter Miami – the team co-owned by David – were due to play New York City FC later on Wednesday, Brooklyn had no plans to stick around for the game or to stay in the city for the Ryder Cup because his wife needed him back at home in Los Angeles.