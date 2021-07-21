Britney Spears spotted wearing engagement ring during date with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney and Sam have been together since late 2016. Photo / Britney Spears, Instagram

Britney and Sam have been together since late 2016. Photo / Britney Spears, Instagram

Britney Spears has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a huge engagement ring.

The 39-year-old pop star, who is currently fighting in court to have her conservatorship lifted, was seen driving her white Mercedes Benz this week with her boyfriend Sam Asghari by her side.

The duo stopped at a Starbucks drive-through for takeaway when a photographer managed to snap a picture of Spears' hand with a giant sparkler on her ring finger.

It's the first time Spears has been spotted driving herself in recent memory, after revealing in court she wasn't able to drive around with her boyfriend under her conservatorship.

"All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his f***ing car," Spears, 39, told Judge Brenda Penny on June 23 during her explosive testimony.

Spears also said she wasn't able to marry or remove her IUD as part of her 13-year conservatorship, which has been ruled by her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

Spears and Asghari have been dating since late 2016.

It comes after Spears announced earlier this week she was retiring from performing as she lashed out at her dad and younger sister, Jamie Lynn.

The Toxic singer took to Instagram blasting people who judge the oft-critiqued dancing videos she uploads on social media, before going into a scathing rant about her family members.

"I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," Spears began.

"I've done that for the past 13 years … I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time … which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f***ing spa.

"And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit!"

Spears had a win in court last week after it was ruled that she would finally be allowed to hire her own lawyer for the case. She has chosen former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who attended the hearing.

Rosengart is expected to push aggressively on Spears' behalf for the conservatorship to be terminated.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 29.