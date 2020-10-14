Britney Spears sparks mental health concern with latest Instagram video

Britney Spears continues to spark mental health concern with social media activity. Photo / Instagram

Fans are continuing to express concern for Britney Spears' mental wellbeing in response to her unusual social media activity.

Today, the star posted a clip on Instagram enthusiastically telling fans how much she enjoyed her summer, in what many have described as a frenzied state.

The Toxic hit maker and mother-of-two, who is currently embroiled in an ugly court battle with her father over her ongoing conservatorship, appears in the video rocking back and forth while delivering a message that many feel is scripted.

Fronting the camera in a white shirt, her long blonde hair dishevelled and makeup slightly smudged, Britney tells fans: "OK so yesterday I felt like it was the beginning of fall (autumn). I pulled out all of my jackets and then the next day it was really hot. It was very confusing."

She continues: "Anyhow this summer has been so much fun for me. I learned so much, I laughed so much, I swam so much.

"But the most important thing that I did learn was that life has so many spontaneous gifts at each moment. Sometimes we need to slow down and learn how to embrace them all."

She concludes: "Anyways I hope your summer was as good as mine and god bless you all."

Followers – who have been leading the #FreeBritney campaign amid the star's ongoing legal troubles – flocked to the comments, worried the shakiness in her voice may be a sign that things are not going well for the pop star.

"The way she rocks herself back and forth is a self-soothing tactic. Something isn't right," one posted.

Another wrote: "Brit you look like you haven't slept for days but trying to look and sound like you are in good spirits and full of energy."

"This is very unsettling for some reason," one fan commented.

"I love Britney so much, but something isn't right," said another.

Spears with sons Jayden and Sean from her marriage to Kevin Federline. Photo / Instagram

The footage comes amid a tumultuous time for the star, whose lawyers last week likened her mental state to that of a comatose patient.

The 38-year-old has been trying to remove her dad from her conservatorship for several months now.

However, TMZ reports that Britney's own lawyer, Sam Ingham, claims she does not have the mental clarity to sign a legal document on her own.

Mr Ingham said while she isn't physically comatose, mentally, she isn't capable of making legally binding decisions.

He further explained how comatose patients often have lawyers sign on their behalf, with Britney requiring the same treatment.

Currently, the popstar is under legal conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears.

However since his own failing health last year, temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery was appointed in charge of Spears' personal life in September 2019. Father Jamie still retains control of his daughter's finances though.

Britney has been fighting to have dad Jamie removed as her conservator, or legal guardian. Photo / Instagram

Most recently, in August Spears asked for her father to be removed from the conservatorship. Instead, the court extended it in its current form until February 2021 when it will be reviewed again.

Earlier this month, new court documents obtained exclusively by The Sun claimed Spears' $57 million fortune was at risk by her "refusal to perform" and a "burn rate" of lawyer fees.

The paperwork also revealed Britney, who often posts clips dancing around her LA home on Instagram, won't consider getting on stage or in a recording studio again until she gets to run her finances the way she wants.

The star, who last performed in Las Vegas in December 2017, has been trying to employ a new legal team – the New York-based Bessemer Trust – to manage her affairs.

But dad Jamie has said the cost is too high.

Britney wants to employ the Loeb & Loeb law firm to replace her father and make the independent Bessemer Trust her conservator.

As the battle continues, the singer's devotees have fuelled the #FreeBritney viral campaign, concerned she is being exploited by those around her.

Supporters of Britney Spears attend the #FreeBritney Protest Outside Los Angeles Courthouse at Stanley Mosk Courthouse. Photo / Getty

The focus on the star's welfare has sparked fresh intrigue surrounding her conservatorship, and the puzzling fact that while under the court order typically reserved for individuals in a coma or with severe mental illness over the past 12 years, Britney has released four albums, held a four-year, $140 million Las Vegas performance residency, launched fashion and fragrance products, made cameos on TV shows and judged The X Factor.

Her dad is paid for the role, having also received a cut of her income from a successful Las Vegas residency in the past.

An upset Jamie, 68, recently told The Post that the campaign, which posits him as a cruel and opportunistic father keeping the 38-year-old pop princess under his emotional and financial control in a 12-year-long legal conservatorship, "is a joke".

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," he said. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."