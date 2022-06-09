Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will tie the knot today in an intimate ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will tie the knot today in an intimate ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears is set to marry Sam Asgahri today and two very significant people in her life won't be there to see it.

Speaking to Page Six, Kevin Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan confirmed the Gimme More singers son's, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 - who the singer shares with Federline - will not be attending their mother's wedding.

While Kaplan did not confirm whether the boys received an invitation from Spears or made their own decision not to attend the nuptials, he said they felt "the focus of the day should be on Britney and Sam". Adding: "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

The attorney, who is overseeing Federline's custody case with the pop icon, said: "He [Kevin] wants her to be happy and believes this will be a positive step for her in a post-conservatorship era, building a healthy, happy future going forward."

Federline currently has 70 per cent custody of the teenage boys, while Spears has 30 per cent.

It has been reported the singer's two sons, Sean and Jayden will not be in attendance. Photo / Instagram @britneyspears

Meanwhile, TMZ reported Spears' brother, Bryan, will be in attendance, but her parents and sister Jamie Lynn were not invited following the bitter fallout over her conservatorship battle.

Sources told the outlet that details are still being worked out and it's not yet known who will walk the singer down the aisle but confirmed the couple will marry in an intimate ceremony surrounded by 100 friends and family.

In November last year, the pop star revealed Donatella Versace would be designing her wedding dress.

Spears was first romantically linked to Asghari in 2016 after meeting on the singer's Slumber Party music video. However, it wasn't until five months later that the pair got in touch again.

Asghari revealed to GQ in June, "It was the humbleness that attracted me," adding, "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

The pair got engaged in September after dating for five years.