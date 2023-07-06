Britney Spears was allegedly knocked to the ground by a basketball star’s security guard when she tried to grab his attention. Photos / Getty Images

Britney Spears was allegedly knocked to the ground by a basketball star’s security guard when she tried to grab his attention. Photos / Getty Images

Britney Spears was reportedly knocked over by a basketballer’s security guard on Wednesday night, according to New York Post.

At around 8.30pm, a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security allegedly smacked the former pop star across the face at A-lister hotspot Catch inside the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, says TMZ.

A close source revealed that Spears was a big “fan” of the sportsman and so she approached him to ask for a picture, reports Page Six.

The French-born basketballer, 19, had just been signed to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22.

He was snapped signing fans’ autographs on the night of the alleged assault.

Spears then “tapped him on his back, right shoulder,” and the security guard allegedly “backhanded her” in response.

Britney Spears. Photo / Instagram/@britneyspears

She reportedly fell to the floor and her glasses were knocked off.

The Gimme More singer then went back to her table, where she composed herself, and the basketballer’s security guard later approached Spears and apologised, reports TMZ.

“You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans,” he is said to have told Spears, which she allegedly accepted.

After the incident, the Toxic singer was filmed by paparazzi walking quickly out of the restaurant wearing a hoodie and sunglasses in order keep her identity hidden.

She was seemingly joined by her husband, Sam Asghari, and her manager, Cade Hudson.

Victor Wembanyama addresses the media on June 24, 2023 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

Representatives for Spears and Wembanyama did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. Catch also declined to respond.

Wembanyama publicly commented on the incident in a clip on Bleacher Report’s Instagram, claiming he was “grabbed” from behind and notified his security guard, not realising that it was Spears.

The basketballer allegedly “kept on walking” and didn’t see the assault take place.

Spears has responded to the incident via a post on Instagram saying she did not grab the basketball player, but “simply tapped him on the shoulder”.

She labelled the situation as “cruel and demoralising” after confirming that she had not received a public apology from Wembanyama, his security team or their organization.

She has since filed a police report for battery, Page Six confirmed.

The LVPD revealed that it responded to a report on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday night at 11pm to investigate a battery claim.

The public information officer said: “No arrest or citations have been issued”.

LVPD sources confirmed that the incident is not being treated as a criminal matter as the security guard - whom was later said to be the security director of the Spurs team Damian Smith - did not intend to “hurt” the Grammy winner and was instead trying to “defend” Wembanyama.











