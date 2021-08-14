Britney Spears' mother 'is pleased' after conservator decision

Conservatorship explained: A look at the concept of legal conservatorship and the famous case of Britney Spears. Video / Getty

Britney Spears' mother "is pleased" the singer's father has decided to step down as her conservator.

After Jamie Spears announced in a legal filing that he will be ending his time as conservator of Britney's estate after 13 years, his ex-wife Lynne, 66, shared her thoughts in a statement.

Her lawyer Gladstone N Jones III, told The New York Times: "Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down.

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears had personally written to the court in support of her daughter's wishes. Photo / Getty Images

"Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment."

Meanwhile, after Jamie's paperwork was filed, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart issued a statement of his own in which he said he was happy over the outcome, but insisted his work is far from over.

His statement read: "I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome.

"Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr Spears' suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team. We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney.

"We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms Spears and others.

"We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr Spears' sworn deposition in the near future."

Jamie's court filing stated he would continue to work with the court and his 39-year-old daughter's legal team to "prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator".

The documents also claimed Jamie was stepping down because the "public battle" that is ongoing is not in his daughter's "best interests", although they insisted the "attacks" against Jamie are "unjustified".

Jamie, 69, is currently the conservator of Britney's estate, and the "Toxic" hitmaker is looking to have him replaced by a certified public accountant.