"This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it." Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Williams will narrate Britney Spears’ memoir.

The 43-year-old actress will read The Woman in Me - which charts the life and career of the pop superstar and her 13-year conservatorship from her own point of view - for the audiobook release because Spears would find it “too emotional” to read it aloud herself.

Spears said: “This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it. Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching and emotional, to say the least.

“For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

According to reports, only female celebrities were approached for the job, and though the publisher pushed for Reese Witherspoon to do the narration, the Morning Show actress was unavailable.

It is believed the mystery star has completed work on the recording.

The Lucky songstress recently explained that the book – which takes its title from a lyric from her 2001 hit I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman - is the result of extensive therapy.

She told fans on her Instagram: “Okay guys, so my book is coming out very, very soon.”

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears. Photo / AP

“I worked my a** off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

Britney is the third member of her family to release a tome telling the story of her rise to fame, with her mother Lynne Spears penning Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World in 2008 and her younger sister Jamie Lynn publishing Things I Should Have Said in 2022.

Spears said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.”