Britney Spears is finally ready to share her story with the world in her tell-all memoir. Photo / AP

After months of speculation, Britney Spears has finally revealed when her tell-all memoir will be available to the public.

Ready to tell her story for the first time, the singer’s highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, will be released worldwide on October 24, according to a post made on her Instagram account.

After a bidding war, it was agreed Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, has been picked as the publisher, with its senior vice-president and publisher Jennifer Bergstrom telling People magazine the release will be the “publishing event of the year”.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” she said, adding “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

As described in a press release distributed by the publisher, the poster’s memoir promises to illuminate the “enduring power of music and love” by telling “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history”.

Continuing to say the book will highlight the importance of a woman telling her story on her own terms, the memoir is described as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope”.

It comes almost two years after the 41-year-old singer was freed from her court-ordered conservatorship - which she had been in for over 13 years. When the conservatorship - run by her father, Jamie Spears, was terminated on November 21, 2021, the Gimme More singer told the court, “I just want my life back.”

The memoir release date announcement comes mere days after the pop star made headlines when she claimed she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person — he later was told it was Spears — grabbed him from behind.

But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Friday that Spears inadvertently “hit herself in the face” when someone pushed her hand off Wembanyama.

In its investigation, which is now over, police determined that the security guard did not willfully or unlawfully use force or violence against Spears. No arrests were made and no one was cited, the report said.