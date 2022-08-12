Britney Spears' ex-husband has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from her at all times. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears' ex-husband has been convicted of trespassing and battery after attempting to crash her wedding.

Jason Allen Alexander was arrested at the Toxic hitmaker's home in June, hours before she was due to tie the knot with Sam Asghari, and was initially charged with felony stalking, refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery, which he pleaded not guilty to at a hearing earlier this month.

However, on Thursday, he returned to court in Ventura County, California, where he pleaded no contest to trespassing and battery - a charge that related to him allegedly hitting a security guard - and was placed under a criminal protective order, meaning he is not allowed within 100 metres of Britney, or the member of her security team who was involved in the incident.

He was also credited with time served after spending 64 days in Ventura County Jail since his arrest.

During a previous hearing, security guard Richard N Eubeler claimed Alexander - who married Britney in a whirlwind Las Vegas ceremony in 2004 before their union was annulled 55 hours later - had tried to get through the Gimme More singer's locked bedroom door after making his way through the grounds of his home.

He testified: "He started reaching into his right pocket ... I drew my weapon and held it to my chest."

Eubeler added that Alexander went into the property's games room and he followed him, shutting the door behind them.

He added: "He was just yelling for Britney. He said, 'F*** it. I'm going back inside the way I came'. "

He claimed Alexander broke the handle to a door Eubeler was holding shut with his foot.

Judge Worley said: "It's been established that he appears to be a continuing threat given the efforts he went through to insert himself into this event."