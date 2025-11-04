In another clip last month, she revealed a “horrible” leg injury, explaining she had “fell down the stairs” and her leg “snaps out now and then”.

She said: “Not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in!!! Thank u god.”

Fans expressed alarm online.

One wrote on X: “Hope she’s getting good care and rest.”

Another added: “Britney needs help, that was painful to watch.”

Spears has been accused of punching her older son and telling him she wished he and his brother were dead. Photo / Britney Spears

Britney captioned the same video with a message referencing her faith and her children, saying: “My boys had to leave and go back to Maui… this is the way I express myself and pray through art… father who art in heaven… I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better… and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!”

The posts came after ongoing tensions with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who recently released a memoir, You Thought You Knew, containing new allegations about Britney’s behaviour during their marriage and parenting years.

Kevin claimed Britney once “punched” Sean in the face and, on separate occasions, was seen by their sons standing in their bedroom doorway “clutching a knife”.

He also alleged she gave Jayden shellfish despite his allergy and once wished both sons “dead”.

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 and later gained full custody of their sons, wrote her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in 2021, “brought stability when it was desperately needed”.

He added that since its end, it has become “impossible to pretend everything’s OK”, warning: “Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

In her own posts before deleting Instagram, Spears accused Federline of “gaslighting” her and said she had been left “demoralised” by her strained relationship with their children.