After alleging that Justin cheated on her, Spears has made her own fidelity confession. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears cheated on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with Michael Jackson abuse accuser Wade Robson.

The pop singer, 41, reveals the fling in her upcoming autobiography, The Woman in Me, which is due out on October 24 but was mistakenly released early in Mexico.

It has long been rumoured Spears and Timberlake, now 42, split in 2002 after three years of dating as she cheated with Australian choreographer Robson, 41, with her ex’s 2002 Cry Me a River single later including lyrics that suggested he was cheated on.

The US Sun is reporting Spears confirms in her memoir that she kissed Robson during a night out.

She says in the book: “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

Spears also insists in her book she stayed loyal to Timberlake for years “with that one exception”, and that she and Timberlake were able to stay together afterwards and move past it.

In 2001, Robson choreographed Spears’ Oops ... I Did it Again and I’m a Slave 4 U music videos as well as her Live from Las Vegas concert special, and she gushed about him in a chat in 2000 with Good Morning America: “He’s just like a child prodigy, seriously ... he’s a genius. He’s amazing.”

Robson lived his life relatively out of the spotlight until he famously claimed in the 2019 Leaving Neverland documentary he was abused as a child by Michael Jackson.

Timberlake, who is now settled with two sons with his actress wife Jessica Biel, 41, is said to be reeling over the revelations in Spears’ book.

Mum-of-two Spears also reveals in her memoir she chose to abort Timberlake’s baby when they were together as he wasn’t ready to be a dad.

She said about the termination when she was 19: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

Britney Spears &and Justin Timberlake. Photo / WireImage

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Spears added having the abortion was “one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life”.