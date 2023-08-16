Britney Spears and her longtime partner Sam Asghari have been married for 14 months. Photo / AP

Britney Spears and her longtime partner Sam Asghari have been married for 14 months. Photo / AP

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have gone their separate ways after just 14 months of marriage, after he reportedly confronted her with cheating allegations.

The 41-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor have split after a “nuclear argument” during which Asghari confronted Spears over rumours she had been unfaithful, according to TMZ.

It’s not known whether those rumours are true - but they led to a “huge fight” between the pair.

A source told the outlet that Asghari has moved out of their home and is now living in his own place.

“It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” they added.

The Daily Mail has contacted Spears’ representatives for comment.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in June. Photo / Instagram @britneyspears

In June this year, Asghari marked the couple’s first wedding anniversary with loved-up posts calling Spears his “better half” and “the woman of my dreams”.

Their June 2022 wedding was a star-studded event held at Spears’ Thousand Oaks home, attended by the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

However, Spears’ estranged family were reportedly not invited to attend.

The couple first met on the set of a music video in 2016 and eventually got engaged in 2021.

Spears was previously married to Jason Allen Alexander. Their marriage was annulled within a year - and Alexander later attempted to gatecrash her wedding to Asghari.

Britney Spears had several costume changes during the course of her wedding to Sam Asghari. Photo / Instagram

The pop star married Kevin Federline in 2004, and the pair became parents to two sons, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16. The marriage ended in 2007.

It was rumoured earlier this year that Asghari and Spears were going through a rough patch in their marriage, as Asghari was spotted without his wedding band.

But in March, the actor denied rumours of a split and his representative told Entertainment Tonight, “Sam is not having marital issues.

“He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.”