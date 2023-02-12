Pete Doherty traded his wild London lifestyle for a quiet existence in Normandy. Photo / Getty Images

At the turn of the millennium, he was a star on the indie music scene, cutting a bad boy figure as the frontman for The Libertines and Babyshambles and dating a string of high-profile women, including Kate Moss and Amy Winehouse.

In the mid-2000s he found himself at odds with the law, pleading guilty to drug charges. He did jail time in 2011 after a judge noted his appalling track record of 13 previous court appearances.

He also faced burglary charges for breaking into a music store in Germany to steal a guitar and on a flight to Switzerland he was arrested for doing drugs after passing out in the plane’s bathroom.

Doherty spent time in and out of rehab and was kicked out of a facility in Thailand.

Pete Doherty in 2006 arrives in court facing numerous drug possession charges. Photo / Getty Images

Today, Pete Doherty is unrecognisable, save for his signature trilby hat.

Appearing in the front row at high-end label Celine’s winter 2023 men’s fashion show in Paris, according to The Sun, he’s traded in his old life amid London’s hard party scene for a quiet existence in France with his wife Katia de Vidas.

Pete Doherty and Katia de Vidas attend the Celine Men Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Having allegedly given up alcohol, when he’s not attending fashion shows he still performs in his band, Puta Madres, which features his wife of two years on piano and keyboard.

And while Doherty has children Astile, 19, from a relationship with Lisa Moorish and daughter Aisling, 11, with model Lindi Hingston, he announced last year he is expecting his first child with de Vidas.

Kate Moss and Pete Doherty at the 2005 Isle Of Wight Festival. Photo / Getty Images

According to The Sun, the British rocker has also allegedly traded in his lifestyle of drugs and alcohol for “water” and the local produce of his new home, Normandy.

He has allegedly shared that he would love to indulge in fast food but there aren’t many options where he now lives.

“I’d have a Big Mac if I could, but I can’t. The nearest McDonald’s is 40 minutes away.”



