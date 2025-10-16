The middle name Sugar was chosen because she had gestational diabetes during pregnancy, she said.

“Sugar is his middle name, because I had the diabetes thing that you get when you’re pregnant.

“So I thought what a perfect middle name.”

The singer and her husband, British rapper Slowthai, welcomed the baby earlier this year, but the name was not publicly revealed until Anne-Marie appeared on the programme.

The couple had their first child, a daughter named Seven, in February last year.

The unusual name choice of their most recent child has drawn criticism online, with many on X questioning the decision.

“Is this really true?” one wrote while another said, “this must be a joke right?”

Many were sceptical of whether it was a good idea for her to name her child after a condition she had during pregnancy.

“Naming your baby after your diabetes is diabolical, creative but diabolical,” one said.

Another X user had a more positive suggestion: “I mean ‘Diabetes’ could have worked too. Sounds Greek.”

Many of the comments speculated the child would be bullied because of the name.

Anne-Marie, who has more than 31 million monthly listeners on Spotify, also spoke about having her two children in as many years during the interview.

She admitted having the children in quick succession was not planned but may have been fate.

She is a frequent visitor of psychics and they all told her she was either going to have twins or two babies close together.

“I don’t know if they spoke it into... maybe I should say thanks for that. So it happened and I was like, okay, I think I’m okay with this,” she said

“It’s a beautiful thing, but it’s definitely hard.”