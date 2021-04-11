British Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies after anorexia battle

Popular reality star Nikki Grahame posed for one last heartbreaking photo before she tragically lost her anorexia battle. Photo / via Instagram

Popular reality star Nikki Grahame posed for one last heartbreaking photo before she tragically lost her anorexia battle. Photo / via Instagram

British reality star Nikki Grahame has died at age 38 after a long battle with anorexia.

Grahame who was on Big Brother UK last month, checked in to a private hospital to treat her eating disorder after friends fundraised for her treatment which cost $127,659 (£65,500).

However, a statement on her GoFundMe page confirmed she has since passed away.

Nikki Grahame died after checking in to a private hospital to treat her eating disorder. Photo / Getty Images

"It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April."

"It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.

"We would like to request privacy at this difficult time, while Nikki's friends and family process the sad news.

"Full details will be released as and when we know them."

Nikki Grahame was a much loved housemate and a huge part of the Big Brother family. We are shocked and saddened by this awful news and our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/31wojcWI6F — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 10, 2021

In her final years of life, Grahame did not post a lot on social media as she was battling anorexia.

However, she made an appearance on a fellow Big Brother contestant's social media in March.

Grahame was a contestant on Big Brother UK in 2006.

Last week her mother Sue spoke on a local TV morning show where she discussed her daughter's health.

"She was (suffering terminal loneliness) she felt very cut off and spending too much time on her own with not enough to think about other than food.

"It all came to a grinding halt. Also for Nikki, she would muddle herself through the year knowing she's got friends abroad and she would visit them."