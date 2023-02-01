The popular TV host was reportedly left "shell-shocked". Photo / Getty Images

A recent audition for Britain’s Got Talent took a terrifying turn when judge Simon Cowell was reportedly set on fire.

The Mirror has reported the 63-year-old TV judge was asked to go on stage as part of one contestant’s audition when the shocking moment occurred.

Cowell reportedly went on stage upon request when the contestant - a magician - placed a hood over the TV personality’s head and proceeded to pour lighter fluid over the hood.

Cowell, blissfully unaware of what was being poured over his head stayed still while the magician continued to place a box over Cowell’s head before locking it, leaving only the front door open so the audience could see inside.

It was at this moment the unknown magician dropped a flame into the box, causing Cowell’s head to be engulfed in flames leaving the audience and other judges in complete shock.

(L-R) Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Expressing their shock, an audience member shared with the Mirror how onlookers reacted to the situation claiming the audience “screamed” and jumped out of their seats.

When satisfied with the reaction, the magician removed the box and the hood revealing an injury-free Cowell.

After walking back to his seat, Cowell told the audience, “I could feel liquid being poured on me but I had no idea it was lighter fluid!”

While one of his co-judges Alesha Dixon explained: “Simon, he set your entire head on fire! It was very scary, you are a very brave man to do that. It made me realise how much we care about you, I was ready to come up there and rescue you.”

Meanwhile, the source added, “The flames were put out and Simon got up looking a bit shell-shocked while the rest of the judges breathed a sigh of relief as he returned to the panel.”

The shocking moment occurred during the show’s audition process and will likely make it into the next season when it goes to air, however that has not been confirmed.