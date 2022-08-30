Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper on holiday in the Bahamas. Photo / Instagram

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have sparked rumours they have reconciled by posing together in a series of cosy holiday photographs.

The former couple split up in 2019 but have now been seen smiling as they vacationed in the Bahamas' Pig Island together, stripping to swimwear for a beach snap alongside pigs, with Bradley filling their water trough from a pipe.

Shayk, 36, shared the image among others on Sunday, taken during a sunshine break with her and Bradley's 5-year-old daughter Lea.

Shayk was seen placing her head on the shoulder of the A Star is Born actor, 47, with another image showing the supermodel smiling alongside a huge pig and dangling her feet in the water as they stand among baby sharks.

The mum-of-one captioned the series of images with a single heart emoji, prompting fans to speculate online they were back together.

Shayk and Cooper dated for five years before going their separate ways, and have since been seen together as friends, including holding hands in New York.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk officially split in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Shayk was last year said to have been dating rapper Kanye West after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

But one source told People: "It was never a serious thing that took off," with another insider saying: "Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though."

Shayk and West were seen on a romantic trip to France, and celebrated the Fourth of July together with a visit to a San Francisco restaurant, but sources said Shayk was keen to "cool off" and stay friends with the rapper only a month-and-a-half after they were linked as a couple.