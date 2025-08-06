Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brad Pitt’s mother Jane dies at 84, family pays tribute

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Jane Pitt and Brad Pitt pictured at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012. Photo / Steve Granitz, WireImage via Getty Images

Jane Pitt and Brad Pitt pictured at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012. Photo / Steve Granitz, WireImage via Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s mother Jane Pitt has died.

The retired school counsellor died at the age of 84, People reports.

Brad’s niece, Sydney, has already taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to Jane, explaining that she “cared deeply for everyone and everything”.

Alongside a series of throwback photographs,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save