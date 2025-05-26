Advertisement
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reunite to play one-off Auckland show with Xzibit, Too $hort

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform in Auckland on October 24.

  • Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on October 24.
  • The group, which is reuniting with all original members, released their first new music in 15 years.
  • Pre-sale tickets are available from June 4, with general sale starting June 5.

American hip-hop stars Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are scheduled to perform in New Zealand for a one-off show later this year.

The Thuggish Ruggish Bone hitmakers will take over Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, October 24.

Known for their quick-paced beats and “chopper rap” style, the veteran 90s group will first play in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before crossing the ditch to play here with their supporting acts Xzibit and Too $hort.

The original members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - Bizzy Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone and Layzie Bone - recently reunited to release their first track since their 2010 album, Uni5: The World’s Enemy.

Called Aww S***, it’s the first song that all original members have contributed to in 15 years.

The announcement of a reunion tour will also mark the first time they’ve done so as a five-piece group since 2010.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, who began in Cleveland, Ohio in 1991, will be a familiar act to Kiwi crowds.

They were last booked to play here in 2015 with two shows in Auckland and Christchurch, although several members of the group were criticised for pulling out of them days before.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony recently reunited to release their first track together in 15 years, Aww S***.
Having sold over 60 million records and helping bring the hip-hop genre into the mainstream, the legendary group rank among the best-selling hip-hop groups of all time.

Their 1996 single, Tha Crossroads, was the highest-charting single in New Zealand that year and won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Pre-sale tickets for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s standalone Auckland show will go on sale for 24 hours via Destroy All Line at 2pm on Wednesday, June 4.

General sale tickets will then be made available to the public from 2pm on Thursday, June 5.

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY WITH XZIBIT AND TOO $HORT - AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES:

  • Sat, October 18 - Melbourne - Riviera Beach Club
  • Sun, October 19 - Sydney - Hordern Pavilion
  • Tues, October 21 - Brisbane - Riverstage
  • Fri, October 24 - Auckland - Spark Arena
