Called Aww S***, it’s the first song that all original members have contributed to in 15 years.

The announcement of a reunion tour will also mark the first time they’ve done so as a five-piece group since 2010.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, who began in Cleveland, Ohio in 1991, will be a familiar act to Kiwi crowds.

They were last booked to play here in 2015 with two shows in Auckland and Christchurch, although several members of the group were criticised for pulling out of them days before.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony recently reunited to release their first track together in 15 years, Aww S***.

Having sold over 60 million records and helping bring the hip-hop genre into the mainstream, the legendary group rank among the best-selling hip-hop groups of all time.

Their 1996 single, Tha Crossroads, was the highest-charting single in New Zealand that year and won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Pre-sale tickets for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s standalone Auckland show will go on sale for 24 hours via Destroy All Line at 2pm on Wednesday, June 4.

General sale tickets will then be made available to the public from 2pm on Thursday, June 5.

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY WITH XZIBIT AND TOO $HORT - AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES: