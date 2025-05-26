- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on October 24.
American hip-hop stars Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are scheduled to perform in New Zealand for a one-off show later this year.
The Thuggish Ruggish Bone hitmakers will take over Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, October 24.
Known for their quick-paced beats and “chopper rap” style, the veteran 90s group will first play in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before crossing the ditch to play here with their supporting acts Xzibit and Too $hort.
The original members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - Bizzy Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone and Layzie Bone - recently reunited to release their first track since their 2010 album, Uni5: The World’s Enemy.