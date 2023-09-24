Bone Thugs-n-Harmony star Krayzie Bones suffers from a rare inflammatory disease called sarcoidosis. Photo / Getty Images

American hip hop legend Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony fame is reportedly fighting for his life in hospital.

According to hip hop news outlet hotnewwhiphop.com, Krayzie, whose legal name is Anthony Henderson, was admitted last Friday in the US after his condition, sarcoidosis, saw him coughing up large amounts of blood.

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease that covers organs in nodes. Henderson, 50, is understood to have undergone emergency lung surgery for issues related to the condition but it has been reported the operation was unsuccessful and the rap star is currently sedated and unable to breathe unassisted.

Fellow Bone Thugs member Bizzy took to his Instagram stories with the message “Pray 4 Kay” shared to his followers.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony shot to fame in the 90s with hits such as The Crossroads and Thug Luv.

The Grammy-winning rapper who rose to fame with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony during the 1990s was still active in the music world, performing with LL Cool J in August.

Bone Thugs is also scheduled to perform at the Juicy Festival in Auckland on January 6.

In an interview with AllHipHop, Henderson spoke about his hope for the future of the music genre that made him famous.

“With hip-hop, I’ve been blessed to be here. To be here at the beginning, to watch and see every phase that it’s went through, I’m excited to see what the next 50 years is going to bring. Hip-Hop is definitely here to stay as a music genre, but it’s still so young,” he said.

He added that he wanted to see the music style “mature and be more kind and respectful to the artists that carry this genre. I want to see a balance between artists and corporations. It’s still young, but it needs to mature a lot. We need to realise and understand how to treat all legends like other genres of music”.

Most recently, The Crossroads singer took part in a Hip Hop 50 celebration, acknowledging 50 years of the music genre, where a street sign was named after the group in their hometown of Cleveland.

The sign has since reportedly been stolen.