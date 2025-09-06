Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Bond girl Caterina Murino has her first child at 47 after infertility battle

Casino Royale actress Caterina Murino has had her first child at age 47 after a battle with infertility.

In a post to her Instagram, Murino announced the birth of her son Demetrio Tancredi Rigaud Murino on August 21.

The Daily Mail reports that the Italian film star conceived her son through IVF.

She shares the new baby with partner Edouard Rigaud, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2019.

Murino wrote that they are both “very well and so excited for the nights without sleep to come”.