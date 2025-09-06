The pair also have four cats, which Murino refers to as older siblings for Demetrio.
Murino has been public about her difficulty conceiving, reportedly having suffered two miscarriages in the past.
“Not having children is a pain, not a regret. At 46, I think the one who distributes miracles has forgotten about me,” she previously stated.
However, last month she told French magazine Gala this pregnancy had been relatively easy.
“I haven’t had any diabetes, discomfort or insomnia.”
Murino acted opposite Daniel Craig in his first Bond film, playing one of Bond’s dalliances, the wife of a corrupt government official.
“It was a tremendous opportunity, but perhaps I only understood its significance later,” she told Costa Smeralda.
“I was the first Bond girl in the Daniel Craig era, in a film which marked a change of mood in the saga.”