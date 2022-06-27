Lorde says ‘f*** the Supreme Court’ on stage at Glastonbury. Video / BBC

An "unrecognisably blonde" Lorde debuted a new look over the weekend while performing at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

The singer wowed on stage in a pastel corset and long flowing blonde locks as she performed old favourites as well as songs from her latest album.

With the release of Solar Power last year, Lorde embraced pastels and bright colours in her music videos and fashion choices, signalling a sunny new era for the pop star - and now her hair has followed suit.

The reactions were quick to roll in on social media, with fans commenting that the new hairdo is a far cry from her natural long dark locks - one wrote on Twitter: "She lived long enough to become 2014 Lorde's worst enemy."

She lived long enough to become 2014 lorde’s worst enemy pic.twitter.com/9Yu5bn4HJS — REA (@IorcIe) June 27, 2022

You've heard the term "hot girl summer" - but countless outlets have declared it's now "blonde girl summer" in the Northern Hemisphere thanks to Lorde.

if @lorde says its blonde girl summer, it's blonde girl summer 🌞



watch on @BBCiPlayer | listen on @BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/bHpz0ATHcR — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 26, 2022

One pointed out that Lorde had worn a blonde wig in her music video for Mood Ring.

lorde must have liked the blonde wig from last year so much she made it permanent pic.twitter.com/DIv2jQ5EGu — noah (@weremytown13) June 26, 2022

Another joked that she must be auditioning for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, after images of Ryan Gosling's bleach blonde look circulated online last week.

Lorde is auditioning for Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/mpiYD85st0 — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) June 26, 2022

"I never knew how much I needed blonde Lorde until now," another wrote.

I never new how much I needed blonde lorde until now pic.twitter.com/KVCo1sStWx — jennie🧣 (@dearmirrorball) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, on Facebook reactions were mixed. One commenter asked: "Is that Lorde or Madonna? Asking for a friend."

And while some questioned whether Lorde had reached for the box dye to make over her look, her hairstylist Cameron Rains confirmed he was the one responsible for her new hairdo, sharing a snap of his handiwork on Instagram.

Rains was also behind the unforgettable "hair scarf" look she sported at the Guggenheim Gala last year.