An "unrecognisably blonde" Lorde debuted a new look over the weekend while performing at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK.
The singer wowed on stage in a pastel corset and long flowing blonde locks as she performed old favourites as well as songs from her latest album.
With the release of Solar Power last year, Lorde embraced pastels and bright colours in her music videos and fashion choices, signalling a sunny new era for the pop star - and now her hair has followed suit.
The reactions were quick to roll in on social media, with fans commenting that the new hairdo is a far cry from her natural long dark locks - one wrote on Twitter: "She lived long enough to become 2014 Lorde's worst enemy."
You've heard the term "hot girl summer" - but countless outlets have declared it's now "blonde girl summer" in the Northern Hemisphere thanks to Lorde.
One pointed out that Lorde had worn a blonde wig in her music video for Mood Ring.
Another joked that she must be auditioning for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, after images of Ryan Gosling's bleach blonde look circulated online last week.
"I never knew how much I needed blonde Lorde until now," another wrote.
Meanwhile, on Facebook reactions were mixed. One commenter asked: "Is that Lorde or Madonna? Asking for a friend."
And while some questioned whether Lorde had reached for the box dye to make over her look, her hairstylist Cameron Rains confirmed he was the one responsible for her new hairdo, sharing a snap of his handiwork on Instagram.
Rains was also behind the unforgettable "hair scarf" look she sported at the Guggenheim Gala last year.