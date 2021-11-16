Blasphemy? No big deal. The TV language we should no longer be offended by

According to the BSA, complaints about content not suitable for children which airs outside of what is deemed to be "children's viewing times" will not be upheld. Photo / Getty Images

If you see something on television that you find offensive then you may want to make a complaint to the Broadcasting Standards Authority. Depending on the nature of your grievance, however, they are not always going to be on your side.

A new guide, released by the Broadcasting Standards Authority - which oversees broadcasting standards in New Zealand - reveals the complaints that are not likely to be upheld.

Based on an analysis of past decisions made by the BSA, the new guide comes as the Authority undertakes a full review of the Broadcasting Standards Codebook. The aim of the guide is to provide broadcasters and audiences greater clarity on issues and thresholds that constitute a breach of standards.

The areas addressed include low-level bad language, blasphemy, complaints alleging a lack of balance in a broadcast, or use of te reo Māori.

Among other interesting assertions, the guide makes it clear that it notes Māori is an official language of NZ, the use of which raises no standards issues. Broadcasters are not expected to respond formally to complaints on this topic.

Other complaint topics that are likely to fall on deaf ears at the BSA include blasphemy. The BSA deems terms like "God", "Jesus", "Christ" and "hell" to be "part of everyday speech which do not threaten widely shared community standards of good taste and decency".

Low-level bad language is also unlikely to ruffle feathers at the BSA, while the issue of balance in broadcasting is given the benefit of the doubt, particularly where "viewers could reasonably be expected to be aware of views expressed in other coverage".

The BSA finds that politicians, like Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, are "experienced in handling aggressive questioning or coverage". Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, politicians are fair game as the BSA considers them to be "experienced in handling aggressive questioning or coverage," and asserts that "their position means robust scrutiny is expected".

In addition, complaints about content not suitable for children, which airs outside of what is deemed to be "children's viewing times" are unlikely to be upheld, largely due to the availability of parental lock controls.

In a nutshell, it seems that television can go to "hell", call someone a ****head, really dish it to politicians, be a little off balance and, at the end of the day, the children should all be tucked up in bed.