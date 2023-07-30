Blake Lively in her now-iconic gown at last year's Met Gala. The custom Atelier Versace dress is on display at the Kensington Palace exhibition 'Crown to the Couture'. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood star and fashion favourite Blake Lively has confessed she recently broke the rules at a Kensington Palace exhibition when she stepped inside a velvet-roped area to rearrange the dress she wore to last year’s Met Gala.

According to Fox News, Lively ignored the cordons intended to keep museum-goers from touching displays to fix the custom Atelier Versace on display at the palace.

The former Gossip Girl actress has since taken to Instagram to comment on her move.

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit. Happy almost Virgo season folx [sic].”

Blake Lively jumped the ropes to adjust the gown she wore at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo / Instagram

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Lively can be heard telling museum staff: “So you see what the transformation was” as she reworks the fall of the dress, inspired by the Statue of Liberty for the 2022 theme: ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’.

Lively arrived at the gala in a dress that was a shimmering array of copper and grey-green patina that she transformed on the carpet to reveal rose-pink and bronze shades in a dramatic, iconic moment.

No one was prepared for Blake Lively's Met Gala transformation. Photo / Getty Images

Now featured in an exhibition called Crown to the Couture, exploring the parallels between the world of today’s red carpets and the 18th-century Georgian Royal Court, Lively’s Met Gala crown, made by Lorraine Schwartz, is also featured in the display.

Lively wrote of seeing her outfit on display at the palace: “This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this gown that we made in Kensington Palace. I still feel like a kid playing dress-up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out,” she added.

“To see it memorialised like this… just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”

The Met Gala, spearheaded by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, has played host to royalty in the past.

In 1996, Princess Diana attended wearing Dior, and in 2018, Princess Beatrice took up the invitation to the “Heavenly Bodies” gala, wearing Gucci.