“Even if it was absolutely great, they would say, ‘Oh, it’s not as good as the old series, is it?’ I think that’s one of the main reasons why no one has seriously thought about doing another series.” Photo / Getty Images

“Even if it was absolutely great, they would say, ‘Oh, it’s not as good as the old series, is it?’ I think that’s one of the main reasons why no one has seriously thought about doing another series.” Photo / Getty Images

A return of Blackadder would not be welcomed by modern viewers who are in a different “state of mind”, Sir Tony Robinson has said.

The actor who portrayed Baldrick, the dim-witted lackey of Edmund Blackadder across four series and a Christmas special, will reprise the role in a Comic Relief sketch.

But in announcing the new material, the actor, now best known for his work on historical and archaeological documentaries, said a full revival of the BBC comedy is unlikely.

Sir Tony said he thought Blackadder, which originally aired from 1983 to 1989, would not be welcomed by the modern viewing public.

He said: “The argument always is that however good a new series might be, the people who are watching it wouldn’t be in the same state of mind and same state of emotions as they were watching the first series.”

Speaking on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 following the announcement he would be reprising his role as Baldrick, he added: “They wouldn’t feel as warm about it, they wouldn’t feel as good about it.

Tony Robinson as Baldrick and Rowan Atkinson as Blackadder.

“Even if it was absolutely great, they would say, ‘Oh, it’s not as good as the old series, is it?’ I think that’s one of the main reasons why no one has seriously thought about doing another series.”

Sir Tony said that it is ultimately up to Ben Elton and Richard Curtis, the series’ writers, to decide whether or not the comedy will be relaunched.

The actor is set to take part in Comic Relief in March, without his former co-star Rowan Atkinson, performing a script written by Curtis which will nod to the catchphrases Baldrick became known for during Blackadder’s original run.

Sir Tony said: “The word turnip does appear in it a number of times. I can’t lie about that. There may even be a mention of some sort of plan.”