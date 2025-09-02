NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Jetstar fined for misleading customers and Pharmac extends access to meningitis vaccine.

Bindi Irwin relocates to LA as brother Robert joins Dancing with the Stars

Bindi Irwin has taken to social media to explain her family’s surprising move from Australia to Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old has recently relocated to the United States city with her husband Chandler and daughter Grace, leaving Australia Zoo behind.

In a video shared to her Instagram, she has confirmed the sweet reason for the shift - and reassured her followers it will only be temporary.

“Not forever, just for the next three months - Australia Zoo will always be home!”

Irwin’s younger brother is set to compete on the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars, a US dance celebrity television contest filmed in LA.