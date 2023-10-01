Applicants for the 2024 Billy T Award. Photo / Anaru Church

The five nominees vying to be named New Zealand’s next big up-and-coming comedian have been announced, including a mix of TV regulars and stand-up favourites.

Vying for the prestigious award at the 2024 International Comedy Festival are Advait Kirtikar, Lana Walters, Liv McKenzie, Rhiannon McCall, and duo Tough Tiger Fist, made up of members Ben Cleland and Matt Parker.

Comedian Advait Kirtikar. Photo / Supplied

The five acts were selected from 14 who performed at a showcase event at Te Pou Theatre in Henderson on Saturday night. The comedians will perform their hour-long shows at next year’s Comedy Festival, with the winner being decided at the Last Laughs event on May 26.

In a statement, Lauren Whitney, chief executive of the New Zealand Comedy Trust said, “The Billy T Award is one of my favourite of the trust’s development initiatives, celebrating a special milestone in a comedian’s career.

“All five of the nominees are already making their mark in the industry and we get to celebrate their creative work in solo show form during next year’s Festival.”

Comedian Lana Walters. Photo / Supplied

The nominees will see a face-off between our 7pm current affairs shows, with McCall a regular reporter for TVNZ 1′s Seven Sharp, while Walters - who is celebrating her second nomination for the Billy T, having competed in 2020/2021 - is a writer and panellist for Three’s The Project. The two are also regulars on 7 Days alongside McKenzie.

Comedian Liv McKenzie. Photo / Supplied

McKenzie previously won Best Newcomer at the 2019 Comedy Festival, and has recently starred int he TVNZ+ series, Cubicle Confessions, while McCall is an improv regular in Auckland for groups Snort and the Heartthrobs.

Comedian Rhiannon McCall. Photo / Supplied

Kirtikar is a regular on the Wellington comedy scene, described as being known for “his super dry performance style and killer timing”. Tough Tiger Fist are described as a “multi-instrumental” musical duo who were high school best friends in Waiuku.

The award, founded in 1997, celebrates the rising stars of New Zealand comedy. Past winners have included Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, Rose Matafeo, Dai Henwood, Guy Montgomery, Mel Bracewell, and reigning champ Abby Howells.

Comedy duo Tough Tiger Fist. Photo / Supplied.

Previous winners Kura Forrester and Brynley Stent are on the judging panel this year, alongside Silo Theatre executive director Tim Blake, playwright Nathan Joe, and TV and film producer Nigel McCulloch.

The New Zealand International Comedy Festival will run from May 3-26, next year across Auckland and Wellington.















